Wednesday, April 13, 2022

LOOK: Britney Spears models outfits before her baby bump starts 'showing'

FIle photo: Britney Spears says she has to “model” her outfits before her pregnancy starts ’showing’. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

Britney Spears says she has to “model” her outfits before her pregnancy starts "showing" .

The “Toxic” hitmaker, who revealed she was expecting a baby with her 28-year-old fiancé Sam Asghari on Instagram on Monday, filmed herself preparing some potential looks before her "small belly" gets too big.

As she posted a minute-long clip of herself showcasing some outfits on Tuesday, the 40-year-old pop star wrote in the caption: "So I have to model my clothes now before I really start showing [pregnant emoji]

… I had to do the flower [pink flower emoji] on my neck like @sarahjessicaparker.”

She added: "I actually do have a small belly here but at least my pants [jeans emoji] Well barely [sweaty face emoji] [shrugging emoji] !!! Psss is anyone curious why I'm 4 sizes smaller by the door.”

In the video, the “Piece of Me” hitmaker – who already has sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, with her ex Kevin Federline, 44 – can be seen modelling a selection of summer outfits, such as a black mini dress with red hearts, a flowery crop top with low-rise jeans and a pencil skirt and a white button-down, appearing to be a reference to her “Baby One More Time” music video.

In the pregnancy announcement, Britney – who in September was released from a conservatorship that is believed to have prohibited her from reproductive autonomy – wrote on the photo-sharing platform: “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly!’

“So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby… 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant. It’s growing.”

Britney Spears

