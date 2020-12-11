LOOK: Cassie announces second pregnancy with strikingly beautiful photo shoot

Cassie is pregnant with her second child. The 34-year-old singer and her husband Alex Fine welcomed their daughter Frankie Fine into the world almost exactly 12 months ago, and Cassie has now revealed she’s pregnant again. Cassie shared a video of her and her family smiling, watching and listening as she monitors her baby's heartbeat with a doppler, and wrote: “Coming soon… (sic)” The news comes after Cassie and her husband threw Frankie her first birthday party earlier this week, with a ‘Puppy Dog Pals’ themed bash, which was socially distanced amid the coronavirus pandemic. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) The ‘Official Girl’ singer wrote on Instagram at the time: "Frankie's Puppy Dog Pals 1st Birthday Pawty was a success! Thank you to Frankie's team: @madco_team, @melissaandre & her stylist @heyimdeo. Thank you to Frankie's Dada @alexfine44 and all of her family members for all of the fun toys and gifts! Thank you to Bubbe and Papa (@theewretch) for the flower crown & JoJo (@pamfine) for the outfit changes. We missed some of our family members being here, but we made the best of it with video chat! Frankie had a ball! (sic)”

And in an earlier post, she added: "Happy 1st Birthday to the silliest, smartest, happiest, most beautiful girl I know!! You have been our greatest blessing and it has been such an honor watching you grow and learn everyday.

"Thank you for the unstoppable laughter. I cannot wait to celebrate your beautiful soul every year. Thank you for choosing me to be your Mama. I love you beyond my heart's capacity! #FrankieStoneFine. (sic)”

Cassie welcomed Frankie into the world on December 9, and when she was born, the singer described the tot as her “best friend”.

The 'Me & U' hitmaker wrote at the time: "She's just different. Frankie Stone Fine. My BFF."