LOOK: Inside Minnie Dlamini-Jones’s second baby shower

Minnie Dlamini-Jones has been enjoying her pregnancy and the spoils from her family and friends.

Last week she had her first shower with her loved ones. If you thought that’s all the love she was getting, think again. This past weekend her friends decided to celebrate her again with a second baby shower.

The emotional mother-to-be posted a thank you message on Instagram, praising her friends for the great day. “Baby Jones and I are SPOILT!!! Baby shower no 2 by my child’s amazing aunties. Thank you ladies for putting together such a beautiful drive-by shower. @abrooklynwinter @its_me_kyra_zeta @lefase_ and Mrs Ngebs it was PERFECT 🥰 To everyone that came through, I don’t know what I would do without you all 😭 (yes I’m a crier, thanks pregnancy 🙈)”

The star broke the news of her pregnancy with a traditional maternity dress photo shoot on her husband's birthday.

"Starting a family with you Mr Jones is a dream come true and I couldn't have chosen a better man to be the father of our child. Our family has suffered such a painful loss however, God has proven to us that with death, comes new life and we welcome this miracle wholeheartedly. Happy Birthday my love we're having a baby 🎉🎉🎉 Best Bday present ever, I know lol😂"