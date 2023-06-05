LOOK: Inside Naomi Osaka's baby shower

As a millennial, it’s crazy seeing my peers have children and get married because it proves that we’re getting old. Then again, the mid to late twenties is a good time to have children, as long as you are ready.

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka is one of the people who is a mother-to-be. The four-time Grand Slam singles champion announced earlier this year that she was with child, and judging by her Instagram, she cannot wait to be a mother. On the weekend, she shared pictures of her purple-themed baby shower, and revealed that she’s having a girl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 大坂なおみ🇭🇹🇯🇵 (@naomiosaka) She has also partnered with Crate & Kids and Baby 2 Baby to provide diapers to parents who cannot afford to buy them for their little ones. “So excited to announce my baby registry with @crateandkids and our partnership with @baby2baby to help provide 1 million diapers to children and babies in need. “Starting today, @crateandkids will donate $5 to @baby2baby for each Crate & Kids Baby Registry sign-up in May. Help us reach our goal of over $100k by heading to the link in @crateandkids bio. You can also donate online and in-store.”

Her colleagues are happy for her and couldn’t hide their joy. “First of all. You look perfect. Second. Keep these pictures up here, SHINE MAMA,” commented fellow tennis player Sloane Stephens. In other news, another tennis player, Serena Williams announced that she was having her second child.