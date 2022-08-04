LOOK: Mom and dad are having another baby! Chrissy Teigen pregnant via IVF

The 36-year-old model, who is married to “All of Me” singer John Legend, 43, and has Luna, 6, and 4-year-old Miles, had been undergoing multiple rounds of IVF in recent months and took to social media on Wednesday, to announce that the treatment had finally worked.

Alongside a picture of her growing baby bump, she wrote on Instagram: “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.”(sic)

The former “Lip Sync Battle” star, who has celebrated one year of sobriety, said she had waited a while to tell her followers about the pregnancy but admitted it felt “amazing” to have finally announced the news after “so long”.

She said: "Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘okay if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.