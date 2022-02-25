LOOK: Toya Delazy and Ally Sdi announce their pregnancy
Multifaceted artist Toya Delazy and her wife, Alisson “Ally” Chaig, are going to parents soon.
Delazy took to Instagram, where she posted three pictures, the first was of herself and a pregnant Chaig holding hands and praying, and the other two were fun ones.
The same caption served for all three pictures.
Delazy wrote: “And just like that... Guide us universe, as we walk into this next chapter of our lives. Thank you for choosing us to bring forth this beautiful life force - We know it's an incredible gift and miracle.. I love you my gorgeous @alissonchaig doing this with you is one of the most incredible experiences, I couldn't have chosen a better soul to build umuzi kamama.. Here's to the part called Motherhood 👶 LIVUMILE 🧡 We're pregnant, I'm gonna be a MOMMY 😭 #rainbowbaby,” it read.
The couple tied the knot in October 2021 after being together for more than a decade while Delazy lived between SA and the UK. Now the two are together in the UK.
Delazy’s fans were excited about the pregnancy news and took to the comments section to congratulate the couple.
Seasoned actor and film-maker Thapelo Mokoena said: “Congratulations Family ♥️♥️🍾”.
Sade Giliberti, well known for her presenting on Yo.Tv back in the 90s said: “OH MY GAAAADDDDD 😍🥹🤩❤️ This is beautiful. Congratulations y'all”.
While local media personality Anele Mdoda sent heart emoji: “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ ah man !!! So happy for you guys,” she said.