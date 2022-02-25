LOOK: Toya Delazy and Ally Sdi announce their pregnancy

Multifaceted artist Toya Delazy and her wife, Alisson “Ally” Chaig, are going to parents soon. Delazy took to Instagram, where she posted three pictures, the first was of herself and a pregnant Chaig holding hands and praying, and the other two were fun ones.

Delazy’s fans were excited about the pregnancy news and took to the comments section to congratulate the couple. Seasoned actor and film-maker Thapelo Mokoena said: “Congratulations Family ♥️♥️🍾”. Sade Giliberti, well known for her presenting on Yo.Tv back in the 90s said: “OH MY GAAAADDDDD 😍🥹🤩❤️ This is beautiful. Congratulations y'all”.