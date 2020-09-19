Minnie Dlamini-Jones blesses our timeline with more stunning pregnancy pics

It’s been a minute since Minnie Dlamini-Jones blessed us with the news that she and husband Quinton Jones are expecting their first child. The couple announced Dlamini-Jones’s pregnancy on social media with a beautiful, inspirational post to mark Quinton’s birthday last week. Now the “Becoming Mrs Jones” star has proven that she is indeed basking in that pregnancy glow with another social media post. Taking to Twitter, the 30-year-old mom-to-be posted stunning beach-side pictures of herself looking every inch the yummy mummy. Good morning from the two of us 😍 #BecomingMamaJones 💎 pic.twitter.com/wjmZL0cuis — Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) September 19, 2020 Wearing a kaftan and black bathing suit, Dlamini-Jones wrote: “Good morning from the two of us”, along with the hashtag #BecomingMamaJones.

And pregnancy is treating her well, as she admitted she’s having the “most incredible physical journey”.

“No filter, no edit, just Mr Jones, his lens and the beautiful Hout Bay backdrop.”

The couple are holed up at Tintswalo Atlantic in Hout Bay, Cape Town. It appears the break marks a special occasion for them as they celebrate their baby moon and wedding anniversary.

Just last week, she made her first TV appearance after the pregnancy announcement.

The “Homeground” TV presenter looked cute in an above the knee dress, turtleneck white dress which showed off her baby bump. She finished the look with a nude pair of stilettos.

Her co-host, Lungile Radu accompanied her in the picture she posted on Instagram.

She captioned the picture: “#BabyJones had their 'official' debut on @homegroundmzansimagic last night 😂”.