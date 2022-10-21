OnlyFans star wants to ‘mass-produce pretty babies with strangers’

OnlyFans has become a playground for all. Whether it’s simple images of toes or full on pornographic visuals, you can find pretty much anything on the app these days.

This OnlyFans star is now putting her body on offer for the good of mankind to increase the global population with “pretty babies”. Amy Kupps from North Carolina told NudePR that she wants to become a surrogate and mass-produce pretty babies with strangers. The 33-year-old former high school teacher caused a scandal when she revealed that she had fallen pregnant after having drunken sex with a student.

The mother of two who is now in the eighth month of the pregnancy, says she has plans to have many more babies. Kupps reportedly earns more than $22 000 a month sharing X-rated pictures of herself on OnlyFans and elsewhere. Jam Press reports that she was inspired to pursue this scheme after being asked several times by men to have their children.

“I get offers to have men’s children all the time, not just single men but married as well,” claims Kupps. “I think the world would be a better place if people were better-looking and had my genes. I will definitely pass down my amazing eyes, hair, strong facial features, high metabolism and intelligence” she adds. Related video:

She continues by saying, “It doesn’t matter if the man is ugly, the baby will be beautiful if I’m its mother.”