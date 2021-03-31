Relebogile Mabotja shares her pregnancy journey with fans: ’We cannot wait to meet you Nunu’

TV personality, Relebogile Mabotja has recently announced her pregnancy and fans are thrilled. In an Instagram post, the star posted images of her baby bump from a magazine shoot in which she wears African dress. “Can’t believe I booked the coolest gig during the toughest year!!! Wish me luck with my new boss. We cannot wait to meet you Nunu.’’ she captioned the photo. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Relebogile Mabotja (@relebogile) Speaking to Sowetan, she said she was looking forward to bonding with her little one. “I’m looking forward to the sleepless nights and getting to know my little person. I am definitely excited to hold my lockdown baby. We might plan as human beings when to have kids but God’s timing is always perfect. If I am called to take on this role (of being a mother), now it is the right time,” Mabotja said.

“I have achieved quite a lot at a young age but being a mother is a completely different role that will change me. There are many women who want the opportunity to be mothers (but) unfortunately they can’t for different reasons. It feels like I am chosen,” Mabotja says.

“I grew up taking care of my cousins at my grandmother’s house but expecting my own is a total different feeling. The whole family is looking forward to me having a child. This child will have the support and love of many gogos, grandpas and uncles.”

Fans took to the comment session and congratulated her: One fan said, “What a lucky boss having a mommy like you! Congratulations.”

Another fan said, “Ooooohhhhh my God! Jesus has been busy! Congrats my bubs. We are preggie twins ❤️ I’m so happy for you.”