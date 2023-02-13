Rihanna’s Super Bowl pregnancy reveal was nothing short of spectacular

Grammy-winning pop star Rihanna had a visible, special guest at her half-time show at Sunday's Super Bowl – a baby bump indicating that the singer was pregnant. According to US entertainment portal The Hollywood Reporter, a representative of the singer confirmed the news on Sunday, before her hotly anticipated Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.

The “Diamonds” singer, who donned a head-to-toe bright red outfit for her performance, was seen flaunting her baby bump in front of the audience. Rihanna has become the first pregnant woman to star in the half-time show. Before her performance, the Grammy winner said she had first thought twice about taking the stage at the Super Bowl, but motherhood had ultimately inspired her to perform at the big game.

“I was like: ‘You sure? I’m three-months post-partum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this,’” she said.

As per People Magazine, Rihanna played up the big reveal in the opening moments of her performance, rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit – a jumpsuit layered over a close-fitting bodysuit and sculpted bandeau – down to reveal her belly. The Grammy winner and her beau, rapper A$AP Rocky, welcomed their first child in May 2022. In November 2020, a source confirmed to People magazine that Rihanna and Rocky were dating after years of friendship.

