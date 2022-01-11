’Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young gives update on fertility journey: 'Not the best news'

Heather Rae Young has admitted she didn't get the "best news" after visiting her fertility doctor. The 'Selling Sunset' star - who is married to Tarek El Moussa - has been open with her fans about her fertility journey after revealing last month she would be freezing her eggs.

On Monday, she took to her Instagram Story and said: "We just left my fertility doctor and… not the best news... "So I do have follicles that are growing – I have a total of five, but one of them looks like it's not going to be mature enough to extract. "So we have two that are strong, one that is still growing, and another one that is still growing, so I have four that are looking decent."

The 34-year-old star said it's "not the best number", but she will be seeking more advice and hopes "for some good news".

She added: "Not the best number, so I'm going to talk to my doctor a little later and see if it's even worth extracting to create the embryo or if we are going to have to do another round, which, obviously it's not the most fun thing to go through, so I'm really hoping for some good news later when I talk to my doctor." Last week, the real estate agent said "things are happening faster" than she anticipated. She said: "Just left my fertility doctor … I'm actually starting my injections tonight to stimulate my follicles and my eggs to get me ready for the retrieval, which should be happening in about two weeks."