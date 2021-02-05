Sibusisiwe Jili is pregnant: ’My joy and excitement cannot be contained’

The Queen actress Sibusisiwe Jili is known for her bubbly and no-nonsense character on screen but now she has been praised by fans for her beauty and pregnancy glow.

She announced her pregnancy on Twitter by sharing pictures of her breathtaking maternity shoot in a forest setting.

Taking to Instagram, Jiji shared how special her pregnancy is, especially after losing her first child and being told by doctors that she won’t be able to carry another child.

"So ... This is the special shandis I had to share with you. When I lost my first child I was told I’ll never be able to carry and birth a child, how final right? But I was not having it, no doctor, you are not a deputy God. When I got home, in between the tears, I said this prayer, God, when you are ready for me to have a child, please bless me with a boy," she said in her post.

Here’s to My light 🤍🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/j3Ejk3yb78 — SI BU (@j_sibu) February 2, 2021

It seems like her prayer did not fall on deaf ears - 10 years later she gave birth.