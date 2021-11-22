Tshepi Vundla and JR are expecting their second child
South African fashion influencer Tshepi Vundla and her musician boyfriend Thabo Bogopa Junior, better-known as JR, are expecting their second child.
Vundla took to Instagram to announce that they are excited to meet their new bundle of joy.
“No matter what, I want my children to know they were wished for, longed for, prayed for, and that they are forever loved. We cannot wait to meet you,” she wrote.
The content creator, who attended the SA Style Awards Judges Dinner in Hyde Park last night, showed off her baby bump in a blue Bride & Co dress.
She rocked her mother’s dress from seven years ago.
In other news, famous YouTuber and Instagrammer Rissa G and her boyfriend Shaquan Roberts announced the arrival of their baby boy.
Taking to Instagram, Rissa shared with her 890k followers that her baby boy has finally arrived.
“My baby boy is here. My life is complete, and this feeling is like no other. You are perfect, You are beyond beautiful, and You are Special. I am so excited to embark on this journey of motherhood with you and your father by my side. Thank you for changing my life in the best way forever,” she said.
Rissa recently turned 24. Her boyfriend showered her with gifts at a pink-themed intimate birthday party.