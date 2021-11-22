Tshepi Vundla and JR are expecting their second child

South African fashion influencer Tshepi Vundla and her musician boyfriend Thabo Bogopa Junior, better-known as JR, are expecting their second child. Vundla took to Instagram to announce that they are excited to meet their new bundle of joy.

“No matter what, I want my children to know they were wished for, longed for, prayed for, and that they are forever loved. We cannot wait to meet you,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tshepi Vundla (@tshepivundla) The content creator, who attended the SA Style Awards Judges Dinner in Hyde Park last night, showed off her baby bump in a blue Bride & Co dress. She rocked her mother’s dress from seven years ago.