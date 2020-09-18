WATCH: Chrissy Teigen accidentally lets slip that she’s having a baby boy

Chrissy Teigen has accidentally revealed she is having a baby boy.

The 'Sports Illustrated' model - who already has Luna, four, and Miles, two, with her husband John Legend - confirmed she is expecting a baby boy as she gave her fans an update on her pregnancy health.

Taking to her Instagram story, she said: "My placenta sucks. It's always been kind of the bad part of my pregnancies, with Luna, with Miles, it just stopped him, it stopped taking care of him ... I was getting huge, but he wasn't getting big at all. The baby is really, really healthy.

“He's big - oops. Hahahaha might as well tell you ... I'm stupid. anyway. So it's growing beautifully. I'm feeling really good but my placenta's really, really weak, and it’s causing me to really bleed a lot. So basically, it's just pretty high risk and it's just - this poor thing has been through so much already. We just have to get my placenta healthy again, and that means not moving.

“So I'm complete and total - don't get out, except to pee-pee - bed rest. It’s such a bummer because I had to cancel so much work, and I was so excited to talk to so many different people and do these events, because it would start to feel like normal life again. The timing is just s***, I apologise, but I have to make baby okay, so there you go. Thank you for all your well-wishes."