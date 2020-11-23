WATCH: Ciara thought she would need a cane to walk during last stage of her pregnancy

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Ciara thought she would need a cane to be able to walk during the latter stages of her pregnancy because she was in so much pain. The 35-year-old star admitted it was "a blessing" she was expecting during the coronavirus pandemic because she had something to focus on, but her body was "so achy" when she was carrying son Win, who is now four months old. She said: "This pregnant lady needed something to help the mind get through it. "And my body was so achy, I thought I was going to need a cane at the end of my pregnancy to be honest. "I was a penguin walking throughout the house at the end, but the creativity helped me get through it all and it was a blessing to be able to go to."

Ciara - who shares Win and three-year-old daughter Sienna with her husband, NFL star Russell Wilson - discovered she was expecting this time last year when she was hosting the American Music Awards (AMAs), and admitted the ceremony will always hold good memories.

Speaking at the AMAs, the singer - who also has six-year-old son Future Zahir with her rapper ex Future - told E!: "Oh my goodness, it has been an adventure to say the least because I was also pregnant earlier this year.

"By the way, I learned that I was pregnant this time last year when I was hosting the show. When I went home both Russell and I found out, so a lot of special memories being here.

"But from a creative perspective, you feel like you have no choice but to be creative because you are in the same four walls every day. And then being pregnant, it felt like time was going really slow."

Ciara presented the Favourite Soul/R&B Artist award to The Weeknd - who took to the stage with bandages on his face - at the ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.