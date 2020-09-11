WATCH: Couple’s lavish gender reveal lights up Dubai’s Burj Khalifa

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

It seems there’s no stopping the gender reveal craze. The practice of throwing a party to reveal the sex of your unborn baby has caused much debate, yet the trend continues to grow. Now one couple has pulled out all the stops for their gender reveal. No party cake or balloon-popping here. Influencer couple Anas and Asala Marwah have literally taken their reveal to new heights, all the way up Dubai’s Burj Khalifa. The couple, who are expecting their second child together, hosted a lavish party and at the moment they revealed the sex of their unborn tot, the tallest tower in the world lit up in blue. Taking to his Instagram page, Anas shared the exciting news with their more than 2.5 million followers in a video, showing the light display.

“Thank you for welcoming us here, being a part of our family, and most importantly this amazing surprise!” he captioned the video.

The video has since gone viral with more than 1.7 million views, according to the Hindustan Times.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Mila, in 2018, and are now expecting a boy.

They also have a YouTube channel where they regularly share updates on their family life with their 7.54 million subscribers.

On the extravagant gender reveal, Asala said they had been working on the project for more than a month.

“We wanted to do something unique and memorable so that we can all look at it in the future and remember what we built as a family,” she told their subscribers.