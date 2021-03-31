WATCH: Duchess Meghan reportedly planning home birth for second child with Prince Harry

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is reportedly planning a home birth for her second child. The 39-year-old royal and her husband Prince Harry are currently expecting a little sister for their 22-month-old son Archie, and it has been reported they want to welcome their daughter from the comfort of their own home. Meghan previously planned for a home birth when she was pregnant with Archie, but when he was a week overdue, she was taken to London’s private Portland hospital to give birth safely there. A source told Page Six: “Meghan’s plan was to have a home birth with Archie, but you know what they say about the best-laid plans. In the end, her doctors advised her to go to hospital and all she was interested in was about delivering Archie safely. “But she has a beautiful home in California, it’s a beautiful setting to give birth to her baby girl.”

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan recently said they have finished expanding their family now that they’ll soon have a son and a daughter.

Harry, 36, said of their baby news: “It’s amazing. I’m just so grateful. To have any child, any one or any two would be amazing, but to have a boy and then a girl, what more can you ask for? Now we’ve got our family. We’ve got the four of us and our two dogs, and it’s great.”

And when asked if they’re going to have any more children, he added: “[We’re] done.”

To which Meghan said: “Two is it.”

The former actress then revealed their baby is due “this summertime”.

Harry and Meghan announced their pregnancy on Valentine’s Day with a statement from their spokesperson.

The statement read: "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."