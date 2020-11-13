WATCH: Henry Golding says his wife’s pregnancy is a ’miracle’

Henry Golding says his wife’s pregnancy is a “miracle”. The 'Crazy Rich Asians' actor and his spouse, Liv Lo Golding, are currently expecting their first child together, and Henry has said the couple couldn’t be happier with the news. During an appearance on ‘Good Morning America’, he explained: "I achieved something during quarantine! “We’ve been together for about 10 years now, married for the past four years. We’ve gone to a place in our lives where we were ready and so we were actively trying. “It’s a miracle when you do find out that you’re pregnant. We were very lucky and I think a lot of people don’t often get to our stage, so we’re very grateful.”

And whilst the couple are “super excited” to be first-time parents, they are also "terrified at the same time”.

Henry’s comments come after he and Liv announced they were expecting a baby earlier this month.

Henry wrote on social media: "2021 is already looking brighter"

Whilst Liv shared a picture of Henry touching her baby bump, and posted: "Such immense joy this little one has brought us already. Now we get to share it with you. We love you! (sic)”

In September, the 33-year-old actor admitted his wife - who he met before his rise to fame - keeps him grounded.

He said: "It's all about transactions.

"I went into the industry with a strong head on my shoulders and I'm lucky to have a wife who doesn't let me get away with anything.

"We've known each other for a decade and have been dating for almost as long. We've been through the wringer, through the highest and lowest times.”

And amid the coronavirus pandemic, Henry was able to put his former career choice as an apprentice hairstylist to good use by helping Liv - who he married in 2016 - with her tresses.

He said: "Once in a while, when she's struggling with a blow dry in the morning, I'll finish off the back for her."