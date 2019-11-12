Hilaria Baldwin has suffered another miscarriage, four months into her pregnancy.
The yoga instructor and her husband Alec Baldwin - who have who has Carmen, six, Rafael, four, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, 17 months, together - learned the tragic news at a hospital appointment on Monday and though they are in "shock", Hilaria hopes she will eventually get pregnant again.
Hilaria - who also suffered a miscarriage in April - shared a video on Instagram along with the caption: "We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months.
"We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies - and we will never lose sight of this. I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec.