WATCH: Relebogile Mabotja reveals gender of her unborn baby

Presenter Relebogile Mabotja has been sharing baby bump pictures since she announced that she’s pregnant.

Many of her followers have been sending her well wishes and congratulations.

But the next big announcement that many were waiting for was the baby gender reveal.

The TV and radio personality took to social media to reveal the gender of her unborn baby.

Mabotja excitedly shared a snap holding something that looked like a firecracker with blue smoke coming out.

We can only assume that it means that she was expecting a baby boy.

Many of her followers shared in her announcement, including new boy mother Minnie Dlamini who said “we kings”.

We can’t help but hope that she will be ready to welcome her baby any time from now.

Zim actress Vimbai Mutinhiri-Ekpenyong hinted in the comment section and said “milestone week!!! Baby’s coming”.

When Mabotja first announced her pregnancy, it was clear that she was excited to meet the baby and that might be soon.

“Can’t believe I booked the coolest gig during the toughest year!!!

“Wish me luck with my new boss.

“We cannot wait to meet you Nunu.’’ she captioned the photo.

Speaking to Sowetan, she said she was looking forward to bonding with her little one.

“I’m looking forward to the sleepless nights and getting to know my little person.

“I am definitely excited to hold my lockdown baby.

“We might plan as human beings when to have kids but God’s timing is always perfect.

“If I am called to take on this role (of being a mother), now it is the right time,” Mabotja said.

