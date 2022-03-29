WATCH: Soon to be mom of 6, Zoleka Mandela is dancing her way through pregnancy

Soon to be mother of six, Zoleka Mandela has perfected the art of moving and exercising during her pregnancy: her social media feed is buzzing with pregnancy fitness videos. The fitness enthusiast has continued with fitness routine throughout her pregnancy.

Maintaining a regular exercise routine throughout your pregnancy can help you stay healthy and feel your best. “Dancing allows you to have a great time while toning your body and becoming more flexible. During pregnancy, it’s recommended to dance at least 2 or 3 times per week. You can dance with your partner or attend a prenatal dance class, it really does not matter, the important thing is that you exercise regularly. Just remember to take precaution and warm up before dancing,” she said. Zoleka is known to take to Instagram to share her weight-loss success with her followers.

In November 2019 she weighed 87.6kg and in May 2020 she is 70kg. She lost 17kg in the space of five months. Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter also worked hard at dropping a few undesired kilograms by her 40th birthday in April 2017 to a goal weight of 70kg. Her secret? Training every day from Monday to Saturday, eating clean and cutting out sugar and junk food

“I’ve had to shed more than weight, I’ve had to shed bad relationships and people too and everything else that was feeding my depression and anxiety, one of the two things that make me gain so much weight,” she said. Another motivation for her weight loss was her health. “Weight gain, pregnancy and any other thing, like contraceptive pills for instance, increase breast cancer risk – I was diagnosed with oestrogen positive breast cancer in 2012 (age 32) and 2016.” She broke up with the father of her unborn child and said she is a single parent that is raising her five children, but doesn’t want people to feel sorry for her.

“Don’t pity me because I’m a single mom. Respect me for having courage to do it alone, the strength to never give up, and the love to put my own child’s needs before my own. Proud happy mama,” she said. She also vowed to look and feel better by her 43rd birthday in 2023. Take a look at how Zoleka is dancing her way through pregnancy and keeping fit.