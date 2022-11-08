WATCH: Woman hid pregnancy and says ‘it was probably one of the best decisions I ever made’

These days people announce almost every detail of their lives, and of course, pregnancies is one major announcement. With gender reveal parties around every corner, and scans being showcased on Instagram, it has become the norm.
However, TikTok user, Miranda Zilkowsky, decided to do the opposite; she hid her pregnancy since the day she found out she was expecting. The only person she told was her boyfriend.
The video which received more than three million views, showcased the journey of her pregnancy experience alongside her partner, where they experienced the sentimental moments together, such as the gender reveal which had the couple in tears.
@miranda.zilkowsky POV: you kept your pregnancy a secret for 9 months ##fyp##fy##fypシ##foryou##foryoupage##aw##pregnancy##aw##fypシ゚viral##mom##baby##babiesoftiktok##momsoftiktok##iloveyou##dad##cute##omg #s#secretv#viralp#pov ♬ LOVE IS A COWBOY - Kelsea Ballerini
One person asked how she managed to hide her pregnancy, and in a follow-up video, she explained that baggy clothes played a major role.
‘’I work from home and work for myself so I literally wore big, baggy clothes all the time,’’ she said. At six months she decided to tell some of her family members, including her mom.
@miranda.zilkowsky Replying to @𝓚𝓪𝔂𝓵𝓪𝓡𝓙𝓮𝓷𝓴𝓮 #greenscreenvideo #fyp #fypシ #foryou #foryoupage #pregnancy ♬ original sound - mirandazilkowsky
Viewers were actually supportive of the idea, with some even stating that they would not even tell their parents: ‘’Brilliant 👏 I want to do the same. but the problem is I want It to be a secret from my parents too 😂’’
Others said that they did the same thing: "We hid ours for five months and it was absolutely amazing! I wish we kept it between us longer," one viewer wrote.
It could become the next ‘norm’ to keep pregnancies a secret, that way nobody is in your business and the experience becomes a lot more personal, between the couple. Each to their own – some love attention and support, others don’t.