Wayde van Niekerk had another ’crazy exciting’ reason to celebrate his birthday

South African track and field sprinter Wade van Niekerk is on cloud nine. Just a few days ago, the Olympic gold medallist announced that he and wife Chesney are expecting their first baby.

The father-to-be also celebrated his 29th birthday on Thursday, and shared more exciting news with his 128K Twitter followers. Taking to the social sharing site, Van Niekerk announced that he and Chesney are having a boy. “ITS A BOY!!!

“Crazy excited to share with you this amazing news on @Neshney and my birthday. “Thank you so much for all the support and wishes we truly appreciate you all, and looking forward to share this journey with you,” he wrote above a cartoon image of the couple holding a baby.

ITS A BOY!!! 💙💙💙💙



Crazy excited to share with you this amazing news on @Neshney and my birthday



Thank you so much for all the support and wishes we truly appreciate you all, and looking forward to share this journey with you. pic.twitter.com/oGFQrXHbgJ — Wayde van Niekerk (@WaydeDreamer) July 15, 2021 Fans were quick to flood his timeline with congratulatory messages. Even Olympic and world championship gold medallist Michael Jordan congratulated the happy couple with “Congrats Champ!”

Another fan alluded to Van Niekerk’s Olympic aspiration by joking: “Congratulations Wayde, i hope you gonna give him a Gold present in the next coming Olympics.” Van Niekerk last week pulled out of the Gyulai Memorial race in Hungary. “I had discomfort in my lower back in my warm-up before the race last night so the coach and my team decided to pull me out of the race as it is not worth risking anything so close to #Tokyo2020,” he tweeted.