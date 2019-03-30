Here is what you should be teaching your kids or implementing yourself if they are on the internet or on social media:



Never post any personal information online – like an address, email address, passwords or mobile number

Think carefully before posting messages, pictures or videos of yourself. Once you’ve put a picture of yourself online most people can see it and may be able to download it, it’s not just yours anymore.

Keep your privacy settings as high as possible.

Don’t befriend people you don’t know.

Don’t meet up with people you’ve met online. (Your child should always tell you if an online contact they have never met suggests they meet up. Remember that not everyone online is who they say they are.)

If a child sees something online that makes them feel uncomfortable, unsafe or worried: they should leave the website, turn off their computer and tell someone immediately.

If you’ve arranged an outing for your kids make sure that they are prepared and understand what they are and aren’t allowed to do. If they are heading to malls or restaurants, they need to look after their belongings and to look out for each other. They also need to be clear on the transport arrangements and never go anywhere with a stranger. Tell them to find a security guard in the mall if they are scared or unsure of what to do.



