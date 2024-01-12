An ode to the not-so-humble air fryer

Sometimes I stare at her for a few moments and wonder what life was like before she came along. Yes, I’ve already gendered her but haven’t yet picked an apt name to describe all the wonderful things she and I do together.

When the kids say, “OMG! This really tastes good,” I respond with the biggest smile, “Yes my child, your mom did that.” Honestly, she makes me look good and gives the illusion that I can actually cook. Because before her, the words “mommy can cook" was never muttered in the same sentence. I’d attempt to cook and it was the luck of the draw if things came out all right. The only reason I ever did was out of necessity, to keep the people who reside under the same roof as me alive.

Now, things have changed in my home. I’ve discovered the joys of an air fryer. Previously, friends and family looked on in pity when they asked if I had one and I’d shake my head, no. And then one day an email popped into my inbox asking if I’d like to review Defy’s new air fryer. Is the sky blue? With a capacity of 7.6 litres, you can basically cook anything in this model (DAF 3376 DB). There’s a basket view window which lets you monitor your dish without having to open the air fryer.

The temperature can reach 200°C, and the touch control panel is a breeze to use, meaning my 9-year-old can use it (we're still teaching the eldest to get the hang of it).

You know what the best thing about the air fryer is? Those lightly crispy chips with the fluffy centre. We also love making quick snacks like chicken wings that require no cooking oil. And Eskom’s se push - it uses way less electricity than a conventional oven or stove. Oh, and there’s a setting for baking, but I haven’t mustered up the courage to venture into that domain yet.

Thinking back, I can’t remember life, pre-air fryer. Saying it’s a game changer is an understatement. It’s like a microwave and an oven had a baby.

Why did it take me so long to convert to this way of cooking? But I do have one thing to add - Defy should include a few basic recipes with the instruction manual just to get you started. Then again, you can always search online. If you, like me, plan on popping your air fryer cherry, start off small and then go for culinary gold. Defy DAF 3376 DB Air Fryer retails any where between R1,500 - R1,600 and can be found at Makro, Game, Hirsch’s and Takealot.