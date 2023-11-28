How to host the perfect dinner party this festive season

The silly season is upon us which means lots of get-togethers with family and friends. I’m sure at some point over the festive season you plan on hosting a dinner party.

Hosting a gathering can sometimes be a bit daunting, especially if it’s for a big group of people. However, there are ways to ensure that your get-together is a memorable one and goes to plan. Here are tips on how to host the perfect dinner party.

Plan ahead The key to a successful dinner party is meticulous planning. Start by deciding on a date, time, and theme for your night. Consider the number of guests you can comfortably accommodate and create a guest list accordingly.

Menu choice Once you have determined the theme of your dinner party, curate a menu that complements the occasion. Take into account any dietary restrictions or preferences your guests may have. Keep the menu manageable by selecting dishes that can be prepared in advance or that require minimal last-minute preparations.

This will allow you to spend more time socialising and less time in the kitchen during the party. There’s nothing worse than being an absent host. Prepare and organise To avoid last-minute chaos, prepare and organise as much as possible before your guests arrive.

Set the table, arrange flowers or decorations, and ensure you have all the necessary serving dishes, cutlery, and glassware ready. Preparing ingredients in advance and pre-cooking certain dishes will alleviate stress during the party, leaving you free to engage with your guests.

Do as much as you can before the dinner party. Picture: Pexels Kaboompics-com Serve welcome drinks To create a warm and inviting atmosphere, greet your guests with a welcome drink upon arrival.

This could be a signature cocktail, a glass of sparkling wine, or a refreshing non-alcoholic beverage. Providing a drink immediately sets the tone for the evening and makes guests feel comfortable and welcomed.

Greet your guests with a welcome drink upon arrival. Picture: Pexels Wendy Wei Create a pleasant ambience Setting the right ambience can greatly enhance the overall dining experience. Dim the lights, play soft background music, and decorate the space to reflect the chosen theme or occasion.

Candles, fresh flowers, or elegant table settings can elevate the atmosphere and make your guests feel special. Candles, fresh flowers, or elegant table settings can elevate the atmosphere. Picture: Pexels Andrea Piacquadio