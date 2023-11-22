If you think pineapple on pizza is weird, how about trying snake meat as a pizza topping?

So you thought pineapple on pizza was weird?
Compared to this bizarre pizza topping, pineapple is really not that far-fetched at all.
According to The Sun, a popular pizza restaurant chain in Hong Kong has collaborated with Ser Wong Fun, a century-old snake restaurant in Central Hong Kong established in 1895, to create an unusual pizza recipe.
The pizza is a modern twist on a traditional snake soup which is a popular dish in Hong Kong, Southern China, Vietnam, and Thailand.
The recipe features shredded snake meat, black mushrooms, and Chinese dried hams which are essential components of Hong Kong’s authentic snake stew.
The pizza franchise, as confirmed by its general manager, will incorporate meat from various snake species, such as Chinese rat snakes, banded kraits, and white banded snakes.
This 9-inch pizza, featuring abalone sauce, was part of a limited-time marketing campaign.
While there are numerous enticing pizza toppings on the market, snakes, a longstanding culinary delicacy in many Asian nations, are now being incorporated, purportedly for their health benefits.
According to a statement from the pizza restaurant, “Combined with cheese and diced chicken, the snake meat takes on a richer flavour profile.”
“Paired with pizza, it represents a departure from the traditional notion of maintaining good health while pushing the boundaries of taste,” the statement noted, highlighting the health benefits of improved blood circulation associated with snake meat.