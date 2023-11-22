If you think pineapple on pizza is weird, how about trying snake meat as a pizza topping?

Compared to this bizarre pizza topping, pineapple is really not that far-fetched at all.

So you thought pineapple on pizza was weird?

According to The Sun, a popular pizza restaurant chain in Hong Kong has collaborated with Ser Wong Fun, a century-old snake restaurant in Central Hong Kong established in 1895, to create an unusual pizza recipe.

The pizza is a modern twist on a traditional snake soup which is a popular dish in Hong Kong, Southern China, Vietnam, and Thailand.

The recipe features shredded snake meat, black mushrooms, and Chinese dried hams which are essential components of Hong Kong’s authentic snake stew.