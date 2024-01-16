KFC takes a gamble with launch of new coffee, offers free tall cappuccinos for one day only

South Africa is a country steeped in rich coffee culture, yet you may not consider a chicken restaurant as an option for great coffee, right? KFC, on the other hand, is so convinced their new coffee is a sure bet that they’re giving it away for free.

To launch the new KFC coffee, the restaurant is boldly challenging consumers to bring in their empty coffee cup from their regular go-to coffee spot and they will upgrade them with a free tall cappuccino. “We know that the rumour mill has suggested that we were changing our recipe, and we are excited to confirm that there is some truth in this,” said Nic Duminy, Marketing Director for KFC South Africa. “We’ve launched our new and improved coffee recipe to provide consumers with a richer and more rounded flavour.

“It’s a formulation that we are confident will provide our customers with an improved taste experience – one that is stronger and bolder, which is what you would expect from KFC.” KFC’s new signature blend coffee range includes black, latte and cappuccino, which can all be complemented by hazelnut and vanilla flavoured syrups.

Free KFC coffee refills will take place at the following locations for one day only on January 19, 2024 at the following three stores between 7am and 10am: Johannesburg: KFC Grayston Drive

Durban: KFC Gateway

Cape Town: KFC Spin Street *T’s&C’s apply: Selected stores only, Breakfast served 6am – 10:30am, coffee… all day