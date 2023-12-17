Tips on how to have a cost-effective Christmas lunch

Whether you’re having a small Christmas lunch or a big one with extended family and friends, we all know that it can be costly. These days, many of us are feeling the financial pinch but that doesn’t mean we can’t have a memorable Christmas gathering.

If you want to get the family together this Christmas but don’t want to spend a fortune, here’s how you can have a great lunch without overspending. Plan ahead Before you do anything else, you need to plan your menu well in advance, so that when you go grocery shopping you know exactly what you need to get.

Look at each dish you intend to prepare and make a list of ingredients needed. This will help avoid any impulse shopping which is what usually adds to your bill.

Plan ahead and shop wisely to avoid overspending. Picture: Freepik gpointstudio Shop smartly Knowing exactly what you need enables you to look out for sales and discounts.

Compare prices at different stores and consider buying generic or store-brand products, as they are often cheaper than brand-name ones. When shopping for fruit and veggies, choose ingredients that are in season, as they tend to be more affordable and fresher as well. Opt for affordable meats

Instead of splurging on expensive cuts of meat like a leg of lamb, consider more budget-friendly options. More affordable meats to consider would be beef, pork or chicken. These options are just as delicious and as versatile as your more expensive meats.

Roast chicken is a delicious option, and don’t forget that you can wow your guests with stunning side dishes. Picture: Pexels Karolina Grabowska Get creative with side dishes

Side dishes are just as important as the meat you decide on. A fresh salad with inexpensive ingredients, coleslaw and roasted seasonal vegetables are just a few budget-friendly sides to consider. Bring and share

Don’t be afraid to ask your guests to bring a dish or two. Most people are more than willing to contribute and it can help alleviate some of the financial burden. Just make sure to coordinate with your guests ahead of time, so you don't end up with duplicate dishes. This doesn’t apply to potato salad. You can never have too much potato salad.