4 reasons why brunch is the best meal of the week

It is the weekend and you are feeling sluggish and tired from waking up so early for the whole week. But how about waking up late, skipping breakfast, and heading straight for a good brunch?

Story continues below Advertisment

That sounds like the best plan ever – because it is! The combination of breakfast and lunch has been around since the late 19th century. Brunch is the one meal to rule them all. The term brunch comes from the union of the English words breakfast and lunch, and is usually served from 10am to 4pm. Nowadays, many places offer brunch any day of the week, although Sundays are the standard excellence for this meal and the day we all have in mind to enjoy this plan. The first written reference to brunch can be found in the English satirical magazine Punch in 1896.

The story goes that it started in England, when upper-class families would give Sunday off to their household employees. The servants would prepare a large buffet of all kinds of food, both hot and cold, so that the gentlemen could help themselves until the servants returned home. This trend spread over the years to other places. But would you believe me if I told you that brunch is more than just a trend, it’s a movement? It is an all-accepting meal. It gives you a new opportunity to try your favourite places.

Story continues below Advertisment

Brunch also gives you the best of both worlds – if you are feeling breakfast, lunch, or both. Here are some of the reasons why brunch is the best meal of the week. Would you believe me if I told you that brunch is more than just a trend, it’s a movement? Picture: Pexels/Helena Lopes Brunch is cheerful, sociable, and inciting.

Story continues below Advertisment

Brunch puts you in a good mood. It makes you satisfied with yourself and your fellow beings. It is not just a meal, it’s kind of a feeling. It is the perfect time to get a crew together, and enjoy a meal and some great conversation – maybe even gossip. Provides the perfect combination of sweet and savoury Some like to eat the same thing every day, and some like new flavours, and experimenting with original and daring combinations. Brunchers belong to the latter group. In any case, if you fancy a hamburger but your friends want pancakes, you don’t have to argue – on the brunch menu you will find both options.

Story continues below Advertisment

It’s always acceptable to drink alcohol at brunch At brunch, drinking is actively encouraged. Bloody marys, mimosas, and prosecco are all classic drinks of choice, but pretty much anything goes. Although some people might draw the line if you suggested re-living the night before with a round of shots. Get your favourite lunch foods earlier