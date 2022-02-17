5 signs you’re a certified foodie

Food! Who does not love it? Want to know if your relationship with food is committed or not? Well, look no further. Technically, a foodie is someone who loves to eat. But most foodies agree that it is a very shallow way to define their kind. Everyone knows that food is awesome to taste and eating delicious food is even better. Foodies love food, whether it is healthy or not. Most likely, they know everything you could imagine about flavours and nutrition.

There are many signs you are a foodie. Listed below are my traits and I am sure you will relate to them too. Here are five signs that prove you definitely are a foodie. Grocery shopping is your favourite activity One of the biggest signs you are a foodie is if you look forward to grocery shopping more than any other outing all week. You list down your favourite thing to buy and eat the yummy food of your choice. Budgeting is the not-so-fun part.

Feeling irritable until you get your desired meal Imagine being in the company of a foodie who does not get their dose. It is like an addiction that remains unfulfilled until you eat the exact thing you are craving. It is certainly not pleasant to be with an avid food lover who cannot fill their tummy with the meal they wanted. You are always planning your next meal

While you are enjoying a three-course gourmet lunch at a restaurant, you are already planning to make “something nice” for dinner. And “nice” means nothing short of meat with gravy, veggies and mashed potatoes on the side. You are an inspired cook who thinks cooking is an art Most foodies are excellent cooks themselves. However, even if you yourself cannot cook, you have great respect for people who can and you are knowledgeable about the culinary arts. In short, you can tell the difference between Mozzarella and Cheddar cheese.