Are you not in the mood to cook and intend to eat out or place an order? Whether you want to avoid cooking entirely or change up your regular eating habits, purchasing food online can help you.

Story continues below Advertisement

Many people eat takeaways frequently, and there is a wide variety of alternatives available, but takeaways still have a bad reputation for being unhealthy. What if we told you that you could eat healthy while ordering food from a restaurant? Yes, it is possible! However, ordering out can only be healthy if you want it to be and if you order your food carefully, keeping in mind the nutrition. Here are 5 simple tips to help you make healthier choices when ordering in.

1. Do your research Many restaurants’ internet menus provide nutrition information or at the very least calorie counts. Picture: Unsplash You have more time to go through the menu and check the nutrition information when you order takeaways. Many restaurants’ internet menus provide nutrition information or at the very least calorie counts. Even if that information is not available, you can still benefit from some research. Read the menu descriptions carefully for meals labelled breaded, coated or crispy that may include unexpected carbs. 2. Skip fried foods

Story continues below Advertisement

Fried food can be quite appealing, especially if you haven't had any in a long time, but deep-fried dishes are high in fat and carbohydrates and are easy to overeat. Most eateries also provide a variety of non-fried choices. Instead, look for foods that have been seared, baked, grilled or steamed. 3. Make special requests Don’t hesitate: you’re a paying customer who deserves exactly what you want, especially since most restaurants are willing to accommodate unique requests. While making special requests when dining out can be uncomfortable for some, buying online or over the phone makes it much easier.

Story continues below Advertisement

4. Be cautious with dairy Restaurant kitchens are often far more liberal with high-fat dairy dishes, such as cheese, cream and butter, than home kitchens. Dairy items like sour cream and cheese are usually applied to dishes that don't necessarily require them. You can always ask for it to be removed or look for a lighter menu option. 5. Skip the dessert

Story continues below Advertisement