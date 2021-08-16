6 tips on how to create the perfect afternoon tea occasion at home

If you’re a fan of going out for afternoon tea, then you might be excited to learn that it can actually be pretty easy (and super fun!) to create your own afternoon tea party at home. The benefits of afternoon tea are plentiful - it bonds friends and families, and provides a great opportunity to relieve stress and take some time-out from your busy schedule.

Here are some helpful tips on how to host a perfect afternoon tea occasion at home with family or friends. Mark your calendar Selecting a date for your afternoon tea party is definitely the first main step, followed by making and sending out invitations to your guest list. Deciding on the size of your afternoon tea party may be based on your budget.

Location Whether you're serving an intimate afternoon tea for two or twenty people, another task is choosing the perfect venue. Afternoon tea doesn't always have to be inside, why not move your tea outside in the garden or terrace? Top up your tableware.

Afternoon tea is ideal for showcasing your favourite ceramics and glassware, so invest in a beautiful setting, or top up your existing one to really wow your guests. Set your table with a nice white table cloth and layout a mixture of decorative plates to set the scene. You can grab a matching set or mix and match with a few complimenting patterns. It would also be nice if you can have several teapots out so your guests will have the opportunity to brew a variety of teas served in decorative teacups. Drinks Making sure milk and sugar are laid on the table will help you serve your guests as they arrive. Try to get creative with your beverage menu and offer a variety of tea (and coffee). If your guests fancy a tipple, why not give them a little VIP treatment and serve them some fizz?

The afternoon tea menu. There are no hard and fast rules when it comes to afternoon tea, and recent years have seen much fun and themed interpretations of the old English pastime. A traditional menu usually consists of sandwiches, a good selection of cakes (homemade of course), and hearty scones, but don’t be afraid to throw in bite-sized confectioneries, pastries, or biscuits. Enhance the experience.