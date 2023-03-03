7 iconic foods you have to try once in your lifetime

You can tell a lot about a country just by tasting its famous dish. A lot of countries have one iconic dish that is more than just a spectacular meal – it’s a pillar of their culture.

For example, what would South Africa be without the famous BBQ also known as ‘braai’? To understand the way people eat is to understand the way they live. Here, we have collected some of the most famous foods from different countries that you simply must try at least once in your life.

A samoosa is a savoury snack that is popular and common street food in India. Picture: Pexels/Shameel Mukkath Samoosa A samoosa is a savoury snack that is popular and common street food in India. It’s probably because samoosas are delectable and deep-fried with savoury fillings. Spiced potatoes, onions, peas, and lentils are stuffed in traditional samosas. Hot sizzling samoosa is often accompanied by sweet mint sauce or chutney. These puffy treats are easily available at cafes, grocery shops and restaurants.

You may cringe and flinch at the thought of having to eat mopane worms, but they are not just any worms. Picture: Herbert Matimba Mopane worms You may cringe and flinch at the thought of having to eat mopane worms, but they are not just any worms. They can be deliciously crunchy when fried, or cooked in stews. They are also highly nutritious and have more protein content than beef.

You can eat them as snacks as part of the food. These are very popular in many parts of Africa. Dosa is undoubtedly also one of the kings of Indian cuisine. Picture: Pexels/Saveurs Secretes Dosa Dosa is undoubtedly also one of the kings of Indian cuisine. Made from fermented rice and lentil batter, the simple dosa is cooked on a hot pan with oil, most often sesame oil, until it cooks into a delicate and tasty crepe.

The true magic of the dosa, however, lies in its accompaniments. It is most often paired with sambar, chutneys like coconut, onion, tomato, peanut, or even mint, spicy “idli” powder called “milagai podi” or “gun powder,” jaggery, and even sugar. Chakalaka is a vegetable-based South African dish that combines beans, onions, peppers, carrots, and a unique blend of spices to create a punchy side that is great alongside meat. Picture: Supplied Chakalaka and pap

Chakalaka is a vegetable-based South African dish that combines beans, onions, peppers, carrots, and a unique blend of spices to create a punchy side that is great alongside meat. It is also often served with pap, a corn meal side that’s similar to polenta. The spicy chakalaka and pap make for a winning blend and this meal definitely has to be on your list to try. Seafood is very popular in many parts of the world. Picture: Pexels Seafood

I have a few friends who have vouched to never try seafood, especially sushi. You are missing out! Seafood is very popular in many parts of the world. Sushi, which is one of the most popular dishes in Japan, will leave you wanting more if you find a good restaurant that makes proper, delicious sushi. English breakfast is commonly called a “fry-up” and is obviously very popular in the UK. Picture: Pexels/Mikegz English Breakfast

English breakfast is commonly called a “fry-up” and is obviously very popular in the UK. With us on this side, it is very popular at restaurants but you can also make it yourself in the comfort of your own home, it is a great way to start your morning. The common components of an English breakfast include sausage, eggs, bacon, tomato, beans, toast, juice, tea, or coffee.

If you do not have some of the ingredients that's fine, as long as you have most of them, that will still be an English breakfast. Whichever way you choose to assemble your breakfast, take your time and sit down to relish the fruits of your labour. Trying a perfect steak at a fancy restaurant should be near the top of everyone’s foodie bucket list. Picture: Pexels/Malidate Van Rare steak