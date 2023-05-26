‘Am I in trouble?’ Manager calls out employee for eating chips 'loudly' during virtual meeting

Sometimes in the middle of the office meeting, the sound of children crying, the noise of pets, a member of the house coming in front of the webcam. Many such stories were seen and heard in the era of the coronavirus. With some people still working from home such is still being experienced.

Recently, a viral tweet chronicled this very dilemma of being in a virtual meeting when hunger pangs struck. A woman named Vandana Jain narrated how she forgot to mute her microphone while eating - and what happened after that. Jain shared a collage of two images of a meeting that she was in, during which she was eating chips. While munching, she forgot that the meeting was going on and the mic was on. The sound of her eating reached everyone in the meeting. As a result, a message came from her manager, ‘Can you please mute your mic? The sound of eating your chips is very loud.’

Jain asked her followers, "I was in a meeting when my manager texted me this... Am I in trouble?" I was in a meeting when my manager texted me this 😭 .... Am I in trouble? pic.twitter.com/XwSsRUnDjS — Poan Sapdi (@VandanaJain_) May 22, 2023 The post received over 500 000 views and over 7 000 likes since the time of publication. Her hilarious story left the internet in splits.

"Remembering my lockdown days," one user wrote. Another person said, "Eat popcorn next time." “That is just hilarious,” wrote another with laughing emoticons.