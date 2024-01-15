Back-to-school: Budget-friendly school lunch ideas

The school holidays are over and it’s time for our kids to pull up their school socks and ready themselves for the new year. No more sleeping late, lazing around the house and snacking all day long.

Everything has to change overnight for both children and parents. One of those changes is what your little one eats during the day. Their school lunch boxes need to be filled with nutritious and tasty snacks to get them through the day.

While all parents want to give their kids the best, school lunches can be expensive. However, coming up with budget-friendly school lunch ideas that are both healthy and appealing can sometimes be challenging. Here are tips on how you can pack your kids well-balanced meals that are easy on your pocket.

Homemade treats Replace pre-packaged snacks and processed foods with homemade alternatives. Consider baking your own muffins, cookies or even granola bars.

The bonus here is that you can control what goes into their food. You can incorporate healthier options such as whole grains, fruits, and nuts while avoiding excessive sugars and additives.

Make your own treats. Picture: Freepik jcstudio Utilise leftovers Leftovers from dinner can serve as great lunch options.

Who doesn’t love a chicken and mayo sandwich made from the previous night's supper? Or slices of Sunday’s roast. This not only saves money but also ensures that food doesn't go to waste. Get creative with sandwiches

Sandwiches are classic lunchbox staples, and there are plenty of ways to make them budget-friendly. Opt for affordable yet nutritious fillings, such as peanut butter, tuna, or sliced cheese. Add a variety of vegetables like lettuce, cucumber, or tomato for added nutrition and flavour.

Add lettuce and tomatoes to a simple sandwich. Picture: Freepik Add fresh fruits and vegetables