Chef Lentswe Bhengu’s memorial and funeral details revealed

The funeral of South African chef and cookbook author Lentswe Bhengu, who died last week Wednesday, will be held in Durban at the Amanzimtoti Civic Centre Hall on March 8 from 10.30am.

Three memorial services are also scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. In a statement released by the Bhengu and Mafoko family, the chef will be remembered with a memorial service in Rosebank north of Johannesburg at Every Nation Church on Monday 6 from 1pm, and two in Durban which will be held on Tuesday 7 at Durban High School from 4pm hosted by Durban High School Boys and at The Playhouse Company from 5pm hosted by friends and industry colleagues. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lentswe Bhengu (@iam_lentswe)

The Bhengu and Mafoko family also thanked everyone for the support received during this difficult time. “We have received an outpouring of condolences shared by friends, industry colleagues and corporate partners, both local and international. Thank you for sharing in the sentiment of how warmly Lentswe touched all of us,” they said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lentswe Bhengu (@iam_lentswe)

As is common for public figures, the services will also be broadcast through a live stream. Links to streams will be shared with the public on the day of each service. The news of Bhengu’s death was announced by the family last Wednesday on social media. They revealed that he suffered a short illness which they did not go into detail about.