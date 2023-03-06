Chef Lentswe Bhengu’s memorial and funeral details revealed

The funeral of South African chef and cookbook author Lentswe Bhengu, who died last week Wednesday, will be held in Durban at the Amanzimtoti Civic Centre Hall on March 8 from 10.30am.
Three memorial services are also scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.
In a statement released by the Bhengu and Mafoko family, the chef will be remembered with a memorial service in Rosebank north of Johannesburg at Every Nation Church on Monday 6 from 1pm, and two in Durban which will be held on Tuesday 7 at Durban High School from 4pm hosted by Durban High School Boys and at The Playhouse Company from 5pm hosted by friends and industry colleagues.
The Bhengu and Mafoko family also thanked everyone for the support received during this difficult time.
“We have received an outpouring of condolences shared by friends, industry colleagues and corporate partners, both local and international. Thank you for sharing in the sentiment of how warmly Lentswe touched all of us,” they said.
As is common for public figures, the services will also be broadcast through a live stream. Links to streams will be shared with the public on the day of each service.
The news of Bhengu’s death was announced by the family last Wednesday on social media.
They revealed that he suffered a short illness which they did not go into detail about.
“It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the untimely passing of our beloved son and brother Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko, fondly known to the media and his culinary family as Chef Lentswe.
“Lentswe had the misfortune of suffering a short illness and succumbed last night, 28th of February 2023 at Sandton Medi-Clinic.
“The Mafoko and Bhengu families welcome your prayers and request some time to privately mourn the passing of our beloved son,” the family said in a statement.