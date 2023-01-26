Chefs reveal the top food trend predictions for 2023

There is no denying that 2022 delivered variety when it came to food. But what do the next months have in store? While we could have made our own predictions as to what to expect in 2023, we asked some of our laudable chefs who live and breathe the industry to share their thoughts on what this year might hold.

Everyone’s new favourite comfort food is Mexican cuisine. Picture: Pexels Los Muertos Crew Wandile Mabija’s top picks Mexican cuisine Everyone’s new favourite comfort food is Mexican cuisine. Mexican cuisine has become more accessible in the past few decades and younger generations have grown up eating and enjoying it, whether in restaurants or food trucks.

Tacos, burritos, cilantro, and hot sauces are becoming the go-to nostalgic foods of comfort for stateside gastronomes who enjoy steak and seafood. As a topping or seasoning, cheese, salsa and guacamole go well with any meal and are slowly getting recognition. The world has picked up on the open secret that is Mexican food and I believe the spices will be impacting many shorelines this year. Natural and functional foods

Wellness remains at the forefront of many people’s minds, as natural and functional foods continue to trend. Additionally, these ingredients are distinctive and tasty. As flavours and ingredients, botanicals like dandelion and lavender are gaining popularity again. Many beverages, salads, and entrées contain them nowadays and I see them dominating still in the year 2023. Food travel

After the global shutdown in 2020, international travel took a big hit, but recently, things are turning for the better with many countries opening up their borders and travel slowly picking up. There is so much we have to explore in the world, and with so little time, something the pandemic made very apparent, which is why I believe many foodies will savour the moment with the easing of restrictions and travel to their culinary destinations of choice. Asian cuisine continues to be one of the top trendsetters when it comes to food. Picture: Pexels Christel Jensen Nadia Pillay’s top picks

Sustainable and healthy eating Sustainable cooking was introduced a while back internationally and only recently in South Africa and I think it will escalate in 2023, with more restaurants implementing this style of cooking and ingredients onto their menus, and people deciding to live healthier lifestyles. Convenience and cost-effective cooking

Convenience and cost-effective cooking will spike, especially in South Africa with people learning how to adapt and save money; in order to do this they will have to change what they buy and eat. Asian cuisine Asian cuisine continues to be one of the top trendsetters when it comes to food, still being a favourite on TikTok, and mine with it being a quick meal with loads of flavour, healthy, and packing a variety of textures.

More and more people are going plant-based and becoming flexitarians if they are not vegan or vegetarian. Picture: Pexels Ella Olsson Tyrow Power’s top picks Sustainability Consumers want to know where their food comes from and this will continue this year. At my workplace, we know where our ingredients come from and value our suppliers – most of whom are in the vicinity – and their stories.