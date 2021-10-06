Do you have what it takes to be Queen Elizabeth’s pastry chef? Well, try your luck as she is looking to hire a new one

Queen Elizabeth is hiring a pastry chef. The 95-year-old monarch is seeking a “demi chef de partie” who will be required to create a range of culinary delights for the many functions held by the royals over the year.

The job description on the “Royal Household” website has an “about you” section, which lists the essential characteristics the ideal candidate must possess. It says: “As you’d expect, standards and attention to detail are exceptionally high here, and every day is busy, so you’ll need to be an ambitious and qualified pastry chef with at least a year or two’s experience. “You may have some previous experience within a five-star kitchen or similar environment, but it’s your ability and enthusiasm to deliver efficiently across all aspects of the pastry kitchen that we’re looking for.

QUEEN Elizabeth in a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London. (Yui Mok/PA via AP) “You’re at your best working in a team, and with your strong communication skills and adaptability, you’ll enjoy working alongside your colleagues. “Most importantly though, you have a clear passion for food, in particular pastry, and will be eager to learn new skills.” It goes on to suggest that although the role will be primarily based at the Queen’s main residence of Buckingham Palace in London, a certain amount of travel to “other royal residences” will be required and the successful candidate can expect to “be rewarded with a comprehensive benefits package” and even has the option of being able to “live-in”.

The description adds: “This role will be based in London, and will involve travelling to other Royal residences. “In return you can look forward to working in a unique and stimulating work environment, and be rewarded with a comprehensive benefits package, including 33 days holiday (inclusive of Bank Holidays), a 15% employer contribution pension scheme (with the option for flexibility – to increase contributions or draw down as salary) and meals on duty.” The role also offers the option to live in with all meals provided (for which there is a salary adjustment).