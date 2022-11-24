Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, November 24, 2022

3 quick and easy summer wine cocktails to sip at home

Whether you're hanging poolside or barbecuing in the backyard, there's nothing better than enjoying the warm weather with a summery cocktail in hand. Picture: Engin Akyurt/ Pexels

Published 1h ago

Share

You love wine. You love cocktails. But you have never really thought about blending them together into a singular (and super-delicious) beverage. Allow us to show you the way.

As we are approaching the festive season, Black Elephant Vintners shares below some of the easy wine cocktails to enjoy.

Focussing on their rosé, Sauvignon Blanc, and MCC varietals, these cocktails are perfect to enjoy next to the pool or at your next braai with friends. With minimal ingredients, and easy to whip up, they are easy to drink and are sure to be a hit at your next party.

Watermelon white wine spritzer. Picture: Supplied

Watermelon white wine spritzer

Serves: 4

Ingredients

2 cups watermelon, cubed and chilled

1 tbsp agave nectar

2 cups Two Dogs, A Horse, and A Peacock Sauvignon Blanc

2 cups soda water

Watermelon wedges for garnish

Method

Add the water and agave to a blender and pulse until smooth.

Add the mixture to a pitcher and top up with the wine and soda water.

Garnish each serving with a watermelon wedge.

Provenance cooler. Picture: Supplied

Provenance cooler

Ingredients

10ml vodka

15ml lemon juice

15ml simple syrup

1 blackberry

2 basil leaves

80ml The Fox & The Flamingo rosé

Method

Add the vodka, lemon juice, and simple syrup into a cocktail shaker.

Add the blackberry and muddle.

Add the basil leaves and some ice then shake vigorously until well-chilled.

Add the rosé and strain into a beautiful cocktail glass.

Garnish with basil leaves and skewered blackberry.

Aperol spritz. Picture: Supplied

Aperol spritz

Serves: 2

Ingredients

100ml Aperol

150ml Black Elephant Vintners MCC Brut

Soda water, to top up

Method

Put some ice into each glass and add 50 ml of Aperol to each.

Divide the MCC between the glasses and top up with soda water.

