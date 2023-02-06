Beyond Dry January: 4 tips to help you reduce your alcohol intake

So many people make the positive choice to have a sober start to the year in January, whether it’s a New Year’s resolution, a detox, another wellness goal or part of a fresh start programme, but perhaps it’s worth considering prolonging the benefits further into the year ahead.
If you are looking to cut down on your alcohol consumption in the longer term, there are plenty of ways to make it an easier process.
Below we share a few tips that will help you reduce your alcohol intake.
Watch the alcohol content
Drinks can vary a lot in how much alcohol they contain. Take more interest in how many units your drink of choice contains so you know how much alcohol is safe for you to drink.
You could also consider having some lower- or non-alcoholic alternatives. Non-alcoholic beers and ciders taste very similar to alcoholic versions, and most bars and restaurants offer a good range of these drinks now.
Be bar ready
For whatever reason, it may be hard for you to completely avoid the bar scene – and you may not want to either. It doesn’t have to be an obstacle to cutting back on alcohol.
Avoid participating in rounds – it can force you to drink at the speed of the fastest drinker or compel you to have as many drinks as there are people in the group – but moreover, be prepared to say no. No to another round, no to a shot, no to whatever isn’t in line with your goals.
Change up your glassware
Part of the comfort we can get from drinking alcohol can be due to the glass we drink from. The weight and feel of it in our hand adds to the occasion.
But who says wine glasses are just for wine? Try drinking your preferred soft drink from your favourite glass.
Eat before you drink
According to experts, eating something before you start drinking helps reduce the effects of intoxication.
This means you will be less likely to feel sleepy or drunk after just one or two drinks than if you had not eaten anything beforehand.
You may also find it easier to avoid overindulging in alcoholic beverages when your stomach is filled with food rather than empty, which can make consuming alcohol even more tempting.