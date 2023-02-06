Beyond Dry January: 4 tips to help you reduce your alcohol intake

So many people make the positive choice to have a sober start to the year in January, whether it’s a New Year’s resolution, a detox, another wellness goal or part of a fresh start programme, but perhaps it’s worth considering prolonging the benefits further into the year ahead. If you are looking to cut down on your alcohol consumption in the longer term, there are plenty of ways to make it an easier process.

Below we share a few tips that will help you reduce your alcohol intake. Take more interest in how many units your drink of choice contains so you know how much alcohol is safe for you to drink. Picture: Pexels/Oleksandr Pidvalnyi Watch the alcohol content Drinks can vary a lot in how much alcohol they contain. Take more interest in how many units your drink of choice contains so you know how much alcohol is safe for you to drink.

You could also consider having some lower- or non-alcoholic alternatives. Non-alcoholic beers and ciders taste very similar to alcoholic versions, and most bars and restaurants offer a good range of these drinks now. Be bar ready For whatever reason, it may be hard for you to completely avoid the bar scene – and you may not want to either. It doesn’t have to be an obstacle to cutting back on alcohol.

Avoid participating in rounds – it can force you to drink at the speed of the fastest drinker or compel you to have as many drinks as there are people in the group – but moreover, be prepared to say no. No to another round, no to a shot, no to whatever isn't in line with your goals. Take more interest in how many units your drink of choice contains so you know how much alcohol is safe for you to drink. Picture: Pexels/Anete Lusina Change up your glassware Part of the comfort we can get from drinking alcohol can be due to the glass we drink from. The weight and feel of it in our hand adds to the occasion.

But who says wine glasses are just for wine? Try drinking your preferred soft drink from your favourite glass. Eat before you drink According to experts, eating something before you start drinking helps reduce the effects of intoxication.