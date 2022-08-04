International Beer Day: Food that goes incredibly well with beer

Every first Friday in August, the world celebrates International Beer Day. Formed in 2007 and first celebrated in 2008, the day is all about celebrating beer and brewing while bringing together friends and those who are really into discovering new beers from around the world.

Beer is a wonderful beverage for all to enjoy, but did you know it pairs perfectly with some of your favourite dishes and snacks? Below we have listed some of the food that goes incredibly well with beer that you need to try this International Beer Day. Cheese Cheese is not only divine when paired with wine, it’s just as good with beer. Picture: Pexels/Anna Novitska Cheese is not only divine when paired with wine, it’s just as good with beer. Some cheese enthusiasts even claim that it goes better with beer as the tannins found in wine can complicate the process of matching flavours. You can try pairing different cheeses with different beers.

French fries Anything 'fried potato' will do perfect justice to a beer party. Picture: Pexels/Engin Akyurt Anything 'fried potato' will do perfect justice to a beer party. Wedges will work too, but how can one resist the skinniness of French fries? Salty snacks

From pretzels to crisps, nuts, or pretty much any salty snack, there is one beer, in particular, you should be keeping your eye on. I have once heard from an expert that savoury munches pair well with Pilsner beers as they help to cleanse the palate and offer a crisp, refreshing relief against the saltiness. They pair well without combating each other, so you can enjoy both together without washing away the saltiness of the snacks or diluting the flavours of the beer. Hot dog The hot dog-and-beer combo is a timeless classic. Picture: Pexels/Caleb Oquendo The hot dog-and-beer combo is a timeless classic. The reason for this is the wide array of tastes hot dogs cater to.

