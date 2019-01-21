Just Juice has long been one of South Africa’s favourite juice brands and is getting a make-over and has been re-branded Cappy. Retaining its 100% fruit juice Cappy currently offers 3 variants in South Africa - Breakfast Blend, Tropical and Orange Mango, available in a new, bigger 1.5L, as well as 330ml cans.

Just Juice has rebranded to become Cappy.

Internationally they produce a wide range of exotic flavours, including Apple Apricot Orange, Apple Mint, Apple Peach, Apple Peach, Kiwi Lemon and Orange Tangerine Lemon - so let's hope that they will extend their range in South Africa.

I tried the new Cappy Pulpy Orange - a refreshing orange fruit drink with real pulp. My 5-year-old twin daughters loved the taste and I had to wrestle the 1.5L bottle away from them to ensure that I could enjoy a glass myself.

Caroline Roussin, Cappy Brand Manager told me, “Cappy is a very popular global brand and its introduction to South Africa will allow us to bring an enhanced range of juice options to local consumers, adding value to the breakfast occasion”.

Breakfast is meant to be the most important meal of the day but for many families it’s the most stressful time – a tense cocktail of sleepy-eyed parents, grumpy or distracted children and school runs.

Here are five tips from Cappy to make the mornings less manic.

1. HAVE A ROUTINE.

Build a realistic schedule and stick to it each day so the kids know what is expected and when, and that they aren’t constantly rushed. It also helps you to know if you’re running on time or not.

2. GET UP EARLIER.

It’s hard to do this, we know, but that extra 15 minutes in bed is not worth it, for you or the kids. It just builds stress. If they (or you) battle to get up, then bedtime should be brought forward.

3. PLAN AHEAD.

Use the evenings to make the mornings easier - you might feel too tired to do it then, but you’ll be very grateful when the alarm goes off. Get the lunchboxes done or, at least, part assembled; do some basic breakfast food prep; lay out the table.

4. MAKE AN AGREEMENT.

Kids can be reluctant to eat healthily at breakfast but it’s essential that they do so. Experiment at the weekends and get their input. Let them make some choices on what they prefer while you ensure their overall diet is on track.

5. EAT SUPER FRUIT.

To ensure that the kids (and you) get a good fruit intake, stock up on super fruits such as berries, apples and bananas for an easy win.