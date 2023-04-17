Mzansi moms open up about being pressured by their kids into buying ‘trendy’ and ‘pricey’ Prime drinks

Have you been hearing about Prime for weeks on end? Perhaps your child is desperate to get their hands on some, and you just don’t understand why. The drink has become a viral sensation that has prompted stores across the world to sell out.

In a recent Twitter thread, South African moms have opened up about being pressured by their kids into buying the ‘trendy’ and ‘pricey’ drinks. This comes after television personality Anele Mdoda asked: “Parent Twitter. You know this?” posting a picture of one of the drinks. Comments came flooding in, with other moms complaining about the price of the drinks. Parent Twitter. You know this? pic.twitter.com/9xvZMvCKtl — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) April 16, 2023 One user wrote: “Haaaaaibo my son showed me this drink last week, he said we must go to Ocean’s mall to get it. Iyooo and kanti it's this expensive (I’m not coming I didn’t know it was this expensive).”

A second user wrote: “He’s doing extra chores for it cause I won’t play with the money I worked hard for.” A third commented: “My 10-year-old son has been asking if I can buy it. I laughed out loud when I saw the price!” Another asked: “My son keeps asking me to get it. What's the fuss about?”