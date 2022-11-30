These are poised to be the most popular drinks this summer

Summer is right around the corner and if you are looking for colourful, fresh, fruit drinks that are refreshing and perfect for the season, below are a few ideas by some professionals in the food and beverage industry.
These all feature the latest seasonal ingredients to quench your thirst and get you into the holiday spirit.
Trend one: The use of florals
This season’s hottest ingredients include floral ingredients like elderflower. Originally used as a treatment for sinuses, influenza, and other ailments, the flower is a delicious health-boosting addition to summer drinks. Combine elderflower with sparkling tonic water, melon or peach puree.
Melon spritz recipe
Serves: 1
Glass: Long glass
Cubed ice
Ingredients
50ml Bols melon liqueur
25ml elderflower
20ml lime juice
125ml Graham Beck Brut MCC
Method
Mix all ingredients, add to a long glass filled with ice and garnish with grated cucumber ribbons and edible flowers.
Trend two: Fancier non-alcoholic drinks
In the past year, we’ve seen a rise in the popularity of non-alcohol beers, wines and gin and tonics.
“While this is great for those wanting the original taste of those drinks minus the alcohol, many people are in search of booze-free drinks with a little more adventure such as fruity mocktails. Think fruity pulps, the addition of creative spice and festive garnishes,” recommends Melrick Harrison, head mixologist at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront.
Passionflower recipe
Serves: 1
Glass: Something creative and fancy
Ingredients
50ml canned passion fruit pulp
25ml lime juice
75ml orange syrup
10ml simple syrup (Half sugar or half water boiled into a syrup)
½ tsp cinnamon
Method
Mix and shake all ingredients together. Add to a glass with ice. Garnish with slices of orange.
Trend three: Smoothie – shaken or stirred (bowl or drink)
By using chilled ingredients, smoothies make for a great summer option. These can also be transformed into smoothie bowls for a meal option or can be liquified for something yummy to drink. Add exciting healthy boosters such as flax seeds, protein powders, chia seeds and hidden vegetables like baby marrow, spinach, or sweet potato to up the nutritional value of your smoothies.
Green pear and almond smoothie recipe
Serves: 2
Glass: Bowl
Ingredients
1 pear chopped and peeled
100ml of almond milk
10g of oats
1 tsp of vanilla extract
5g of chia seeds
3 chopped almonds
2 pitted dates
1 cup of baby spinach
Method
Blend in a blender and mix. Serve in a bowl and add fruit pieces as a garnish.
