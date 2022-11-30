These are poised to be the most popular drinks this summer

Summer is right around the corner and if you are looking for colourful, fresh, fruit drinks that are refreshing and perfect for the season, below are a few ideas by some professionals in the food and beverage industry. These all feature the latest seasonal ingredients to quench your thirst and get you into the holiday spirit.

This season’s hottest ingredients include floral ingredients. Picture: Pexels/Jill Burrow Trend one: The use of florals This season’s hottest ingredients include floral ingredients like elderflower. Originally used as a treatment for sinuses, influenza, and other ailments, the flower is a delicious health-boosting addition to summer drinks. Combine elderflower with sparkling tonic water, melon or peach puree. Melon spritz recipe

Serves: 1 Glass: Long glass Cubed ice

Ingredients 50ml Bols melon liqueur 25ml elderflower

20ml lime juice 125ml Graham Beck Brut MCC Method

Mix all ingredients, add to a long glass filled with ice and garnish with grated cucumber ribbons and edible flowers. Trend two: Fancier non-alcoholic drinks In the past year, we’ve seen a rise in the popularity of non-alcohol beers, wines and gin and tonics.

“While this is great for those wanting the original taste of those drinks minus the alcohol, many people are in search of booze-free drinks with a little more adventure such as fruity mocktails. Think fruity pulps, the addition of creative spice and festive garnishes,” recommends Melrick Harrison, head mixologist at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront. Passionflower recipe Serves: 1

Glass: Something creative and fancy Ingredients 50ml canned passion fruit pulp

25ml lime juice 75ml orange syrup 10ml simple syrup (Half sugar or half water boiled into a syrup)

½ tsp cinnamon Method Mix and shake all ingredients together. Add to a glass with ice. Garnish with slices of orange.

By using chilled ingredients, smoothies make for a great summer option. Picture: Pexels Trend three: Smoothie – shaken or stirred (bowl or drink) By using chilled ingredients, smoothies make for a great summer option. These can also be transformed into smoothie bowls for a meal option or can be liquified for something yummy to drink. Add exciting healthy boosters such as flax seeds, protein powders, chia seeds and hidden vegetables like baby marrow, spinach, or sweet potato to up the nutritional value of your smoothies. Green pear and almond smoothie recipe

Serves: 2 Glass: Bowl Ingredients

1 pear chopped and peeled 100ml of almond milk 10g of oats

1 tsp of vanilla extract 5g of chia seeds 3 chopped almonds

2 pitted dates 1 cup of baby spinach Method