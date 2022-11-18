Top tea tips: Here’s how to make the perfect cuppa

Master tea blender at Joekels Tea Packers Jonathan Kelsey notes that tea is one of the most popular beverages worldwide, and every tea drinker has his/her preferred flavour and specific way of making a cuppa.

Ask 10 people how to make the perfect cup of tea and you will get 10 very different answers – and probably end up in an argument. People take their tea very seriously!

However, when it comes to understanding tea, nobody knows more than the master. According to Kelsey, the two biggest mistakes people make are not brewing the tea for long enough and using reboiled water.

“To get the most of the flavour and benefits, tea should always be steeped for at least three minutes, or longer – depending on how strong you like it. Using reboiled water makes tea taste flat, which is why tea should always be prepared with freshly-boiled water,” he said.

For those looking to prepare tea like the master himself, Kelsey has shared some useful tips.