US lawmaker calls for probe into Logan Paul and KSI-promoted PRIME Energy drink

US lawmaker calls for viral social media drink PRIME Energy to be regulated by the Food and Drug Administration. The US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer believes the energy drink - which YouTubers like Logan Paul and KSI promote on their channels - is being targeted towards children despite not being recommended for under 18s as it has 200mg of caffeine per can, which is double the amount in Red Bull.

The New York Democrat claims that the drink is sold “in near identical form” as their caffeine-free alternative, so parents often mistake the one brimming with the stimulant when purchasing it for their children