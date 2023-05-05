PRIME sold in SA does not contain caffeine: nutritionist debunks myths about popular drink

While many schools across the world have banned children from consuming PRIME on school property, a South African nutritionist has confirmed that the drink sold in South Africa differs from its counterparts. Speaking to IOL, clinical dietician Reon van Aardt, said PRIME Hydration, which is what is sold in SA, don’t contain any caffeine.

"The PRIME energy drinks that everyone is concerned about in terms of high caffeine content, are not currently available in SA. The prime hydration drink will not harm children when taken in moderation. I’ve also noticed that people are worried about the artificial sweeteners that PRIME Hydration drinks contain. I agree that over the long term, excessive amounts of artificial sweeteners can have a negative effect on health, but when taken every now and then in small quantities only, it really won’t do any harm," Van Aardt explained. He said as with other sports drinks, PRIME Hydration also contains electrolytes like sodium and potassium which are needed for optimal hydration. Van Aardt said the ratio between these two minerals will just slightly differ from the different drinks.

"Unlike most sports drinks, PRIME doesn’t contain carbohydrates, which are needed for optimal performance in a range of sporting events by providing a fuel source for muscles and the brain," he added. When asked if children should be consuming PRIME, Van Aardt said there is a place for sports drinks, and while numerous scientific research has proven the benefits of sports and hydration drinks during exercise, water should however be primarily used for hydration, and sports drinks should never compromise or replace water intake. So which drink is best? Van Aardt compared PRIME Hydration drink, Energade Sports drink, Powerade (Zero) Sports Drink, and Rehidrat Sport sachet. The amount used in the table represent one Rehidrat sachet according to mixing instructions, and 250ml (half) of the other mentioned drinks.

He said when deciding which electrolyte drink is best for you, consider the ingredients, type of electrolytes, dose, and budget that best suits your needs. As mentioned, sodium enhances fluid retention, keeping you more hydrated. “Therefore, low sodium drinks may not be suitable when speedy rehydration is necessary. Unfortunately, PRIME Hydration drink contains the least amount of sodium,” Van Aardt said.