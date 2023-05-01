WATCH: Tweens and teens stand in line for hours to get their bottle of Prime

Tweens and teens around the country lined up for hours on Monday to get their very own bottle or bottles of Prime Hydration. Prime was launched by two prominent influencers and boxers, Logan Paul and KSI, who, combined, boast around 100 million social media followers.

According to The Washington Post, Prime has become a way for their devoted followers to show loyalty, and its immense popularity illustrates how influential and widespread marketing from online personalities has become. Last week, Checkers confirmed its partnership Prime and invited customers to launches in Canal Walk, Sandton City, Castle Gate, Rosebank, Menlyn and Oceans Mall. Checkers launched with four Prime Hydration flavours: Ice Pop, Blue Raspberry, Lemon Lime and Tropical Punch.

Hope and Kirsten Koopman dragged their dad, Ryan, out of bed on a public holiday just to get their own Prime. Picture: Ryan Koopman First launched in the USA, UK and Australia in 2022, Primes availability caused major excitement among Gen Z customers, resulting in thousands lining up overnight to get their hands on the popular drink which has now become a viral collector’s item around the world.

@checkers sorry Tasko checkers took over the prime drink. Look at que in morning blueberry mall. pic.twitter.com/NlOpMebV95 — Ipeleng Nguza (@IpelengNguza) May 1, 2023 Checkers is making a killing from PRIME lmao yt people doing the absolute most I see 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/piKtMXcK8U — Nix (@Velvet_Nix) May 1, 2023