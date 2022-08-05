WATCH: Could this be the new summer drink? People are adding jalapeños to their glasses of rosé

TikTok's new spicy rosé is the latest “it” drink people are hyping up. Apparently, this new drinking phenomenon belongs to a woman named Alice Marshall (@allyssainthekitchen), who started the trend.

And this new “spicy rosé” has caught the attention of wine lovers. Many others have now picked it up and are sharing their results on the platform. According to Newsweek, one of Marshall’s followers dared her to drop one of these super spicy peppers into her drink. From there, others began to follow suit. If you click on the “jalapenorosé” hashtag on TikTok, you will see many videos of this nature now. Where does it come from? Marshall told the news site that the idea came from her love for spicy margaritas, and a running joke among her followers that she is obsessed with jalapeños and adds them to everything.

“I was on a live stream one-night drinking rosé and a follower dared me to add some jalapeño slices to my glass, and the rest is history. What started as a fun and random idea has now turned into the only way I, and anyone who tries it, can drink rosé,” reported Newsweek. She is also not surprised that the drink idea went viral almost immediately. It is not just a joke to her. She legitimately enjoys the spicy beverage. @allyssainthekitchen SPICY FROSÉ 🍓🍉❤️‍🔥 It’s literally a joke how good this is 🤌 new 👙 from @justjemmswim ♬ Ain't No Rest for the Wicked - Cage The Elephant In one of Marshall’s videos, she is seen chopping up a jalapeño chilli before tossing a few slices into a bottle of rosé. She then slips the bottle into her backpack and heads out for a day at the beach.

In another video, Marshall, who often posts quick and easy recipes, filmed herself toasting Monday with a glass of “spicy rosé.” In response, people who have seen her videos have been inspired by her creativity and have vowed to try “spicy rosé” for themselves. @agoodtable Trying a new thing! Jalapeño with rosé. I LOVED it ✨ Inspired by @Allyssa in the Kitchen ♬ original sound - Kira Lyn Barnett🧘‍♀️ One user wrote: “Brought jalapeños to a BYOB restaurant last night and got my coworkers to put them in their drinks.”

